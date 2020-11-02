Here is something to consider. It would be both more accurate and helpful to stop using the term child pornography when referring to images of children captured in sexualized acts and use instead the term child abuse.
There is a very sobering and informative podcast called "Hunting Warheads," which examines the online proliferation of images of children performing sex acts. The creators of this podcast point out that when we use the term child pornography we are describing the images from the point of view of the person looking at the images. When we use the term child abuse we are describing the images from the point of view of the child who is clearly being abused.
An image of child pornography is an image of child abuse. As always, it's important to use the language that best recognizes what is really at stake.
CATHY CRUIKSHANK
Seaview
