The Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the Pacific County Economic Development Council (EDC) for the opportunity to nominate Port of Peninsula as our choice for the recent Business of the Year Award. In all the excitement of the awards banquet evening, we did not have a chance to state the reasons for our choice and would like to do so now.
The Port of Peninsula has long been a tremendous boon to our community and the county as a whole. Rather than salute them for the successful work and facility improvements they have initiated, we chose to salute them because of their unfailing support of the businesses using their facility. We salute them for creating opportunities for those businesses to thrive and we salute them for their forward thinking that will allow other endeavors to find the same success.
The Port of Peninsula is a great neighbor. They have quietly lent a hand to many of the community groups and organizations in our area. Rethinking how the park area can be used is a prime example of this. The NW Garlic Festival, Jazz & Oysters and R & B Festival have found welcoming homes at the port. This year, the Community Tree Lighting and Santa's Workshop will be held there and the Chamber is very excited by what the relocation will allow us to bring to the celebration now held in a secure, weather protected venue.
People living here simply love the Port of Peninsula. It is a favorite spot to view the incredible sunrises over Willapa Bay and a wonderful place to watch fishery commerce in action. The port offers one more reason for visitors to travel to the north end of the peninsula and that in turn is of great benefit to our businesses. We are proud of their work and very pleased to give them this honor.
VINCE STEVENS
Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce President
