I was wrong — and I am here to own it and move forward. I voted for President Trump, and I shook a finger at this newspaper for disrespecting him and the office in one of their articles soon after he won the election.
My reason for voting for him was that I did not want Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Clinton having cart blanche over the White House and our country, and I ignored Mr. Trump's character in favor of Republican ideals that I hung onto since the 1980s and and President Reagan's administration. Those ideals are a faint memory in terms of the platform.
I am still a conservative and will vote that way in many local races depending on the circumstances and candidates, and I will be vocal for and voting for Joe Biden for president. The United States' stature in the world and at home needs to be restored. Compassion and empathy must be part of the leadership of our country.
SCOTT CHARLTON
Ocean Park and Bend, Oregon
