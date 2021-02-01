The Washington Legislature is currently deciding whether or not to apply to Congress for a Convention of States: Senate Joint Memorial 8002. They vote this Friday!
This is a very bad idea for many reasons. I will provide just five reasons:
1. Although proponents may want just a few changes, such as campaign finance reform, a convention of states could literally change every paragraph in the U.S. Constitution and wipe out or rewrite all 27 amendments. This scenario is called a "runaway convention."
2. Who will choose the delegates to the convention? Congress? State legislatures? Governors? Unfortunately, the Constitution is silent on this crucial question. The delegates will be members of the ruling elite and everyday Americans will not even be allowed in the building.
3. It is almost guaranteed that the Constitution-hating Hard Left of the Democrat Party will hi-jack the convention and use every dishonest tactic they can think of to destroy our civil rights.
4. Can anyone deny that the First Amendment has been under assault for decades? Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Religion, Freedom of the Press and Freedom of Assembly (also known as Freedom of Association), will only be fond memories after the delegates have "amended" our precious Constitution.
5. And rest assured, the right to bear arms will be the first civil right eliminated, with forced gun confiscation beginning immediately thereafter.
RIC GERIG
Ocean Park
EDITOR'S NOTE: SJM 8000 includes the following provision: "That this petition is specific as to its purpose and shall not be combined with a petition from any other state calling for an Article V convention for any other purpose nor shall it be combined with a petition from any other state calling for an Article V convention for all purposes.”
