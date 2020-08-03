The “debate” between Dan Driscoll and Frank Wolfe, candidates for Pacific County commissioner seems pointless.
Driscoll provides praiseworthy performance as Oysterville Sea Farms owner and Wolfe has provided praiseworthy service as District 2 commissioner over the past eight years. Both should simply stand in place, sparing us ongoing diatribes.
ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park
