On Jan. 22 the president said “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
On Feb. 23 he said “We have it very much under control in this country.”
Three days later on Feb. 26 he proclaimed “And again, when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
In the two months since those erroneous statements we have seen nearly 1.2 million confirmed cases of covid-19 spread across this country killing almost 68,000 as of May 3.
It is painfully obvious to those critiquing the federal response to covid-19 that it has been and continues to be a disaster.
Trump continually made light of the virus and did not take it seriously. He stated on Feb. 27 “It’s going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle it will disappear.” Then on March 7th he said “No, I’m not concerned at all. No, we’ve done a great job with it.” On March 10th Trump states “And we’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”
The very next day the World Health Organization declared covid-19 a pandemic.
If it were only a matter of Trump's ineptness we would not find ourselves with this level of dysfunction. Normally there is a robust and dedicated group of career professionals in the government who offset any one persons influence.
Trump and the Republican Party have spent the last three years dismantling the very foundation of effective government. There are so many critical agencies being run by political appointees who have little or no experience doing the jobs they are tasked with. They have the jobs because Trump thinks they will do as told rather than do what is best for the American people. Now we see the result.
When shortsighted men make our government feeble and unable to respond effectively the result is catastrophic. Make America Smart Again!
SCOT CALHOUN
Long Beach
