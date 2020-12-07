Based on currently available information about the covid-19 vaccine, I plan to get vaccinated at my earliest opportunity.
The mRNA covid-19 vaccines show clear evidence of safety and effectiveness, for previously healthy non-pregnant adults of all ages and racial/ethnic backgrounds. We think they will also be safe and effective in pregnancy, for children, and for the frail elderly.
We think vaccinated people will be less likely to transmit the SARS-CoV-2 (covid-19) virus to others, but the trials weren’t designed to show these vaccines’ effect on virus shedding.
I am confident about taking the new vaccines as soon as they are approved. Health care workers will be in the top-priority group. We will need all the other covid-19 control strategies for at least several more months.
This month’s American Medical Association webinar, “Covid-19 Vaccine Update from FDA Director Peter Marks MD PhD” explains for health professionals what we know about these vaccines’ safety and effectiveness. The 55-minute webinar is available as a public service on the AMA’s web site.
We’ll get through this together!
DAVE CUNDIFF, MD MPH
Ilwaco
