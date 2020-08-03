As coronavirus ravages our country we find ourselves battling ignorance and propaganda as much as the virus itself. Right-wing media, bolstered by social media, have spread all manner of nonsense knowing their partisan zombies are willing and eager to believe it.
Trump's refusal to promote face coverings combined with downplaying the severity of this virus has lead to confusion and a lack of compliance that has allowed this virus to thrive and decimate our economy.
To be clear, there is no “huge controversy” about the effectiveness of masks as Jay Varley opined recently. There is no doubt among the vast majority of medical professionals that masked people cut the transmission of coronovirus by five to seven times the rate of unmasked people. The science is very clear on the subject but Varley chose to ignore it and took part in a large gathering of people from all over the region who were too selfish and disrespectful of this community to wear masks. Everyone who attended that gathering owes this community an apology and any future covid-19 cases that spread from that gathering are the fault of their ignorance and lack of compassion.
The arrogance of ignorance on display in Amanda Olen's letter last week is a testament to the lack of understanding so many seem to have these days. She's been told that the virus is too small, it will go right through even the best mask. Had she done a little fact checking she would have found that covid-19 does not have wings. It cannot float around in the air unless it is expelled from the body on a droplet of saliva. That droplet is much larger than the virus and is easily caught by proper masking. Her contention that masks can trap CO2 causing harm to the wearer is pretty silly if you realize that CO2 is about one-third the size of covid-19 and easily passes through even the best masks.
We should have beaten this virus back like the rest of the world has. Instead, with less that 5% of the population, we account for over 25% of the cases and deaths worldwide.
That's what happens when stupidity replaces critical thinking.
SCOT CALHOUN
Long Beach
