The Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce would like to share the letter we sent to our three District 19 legislators, the Washington state secretary of health and deputy secretary for covid response regarding Washington state’s vaccine allotment plan. We copied our county commissioners and the county health and emergency management directors as well. Although we received some vaccine doses last week, the problem, as stated in our letter, is that once again rural counties are left out of the decision making process that severely impacts them.
Regarding Washington’s current regionalized and mass vaccination site program and the impact on rural communities:
We urge you to support a change to the current covid-19 vaccination and allotment plan. We must allow each county the option to develop and implement vaccination programs that speak to the needs of their residents. Counties must be given vaccine allotments that acknowledge those plans. Specifically, the current emphasis on mass vaccination sites does not meet the needs of rural counties.
Thirty-two percent of Pacific County’s population is over the age of 65 and we are also one of the poorest counties in the state. Traveling to mass vaccinations sites (the closest being more than two hours away from our county seat) is not economically or logistically possible for many in this vulnerable age group as well as others economically impacted by the last year.
Limiting doses to rural counties under a set of unknown (to the public) criteria is not working. For example (using information from Washington Department of Health vaccine dose allotment charts and the 2020 U.S. Census), Pacific County (population 21,688) received a total of 3,650 doses as of Feb 4, 2021. Klickitat County (Pop 21,721) received 7,000 in the same time frame. Although both are rural counties with similar per capita and population, as well as distance from mass vaccination sites, the discrepancy in vaccine allotment adds confusion and erodes trust. This is just one example of the many discrepancies in the current plan.
Removing legislative representation and county health department officials from the decision making process and inserting private sector “experts” has proven to not work for rural areas. Transparency, consistency and fairness to all counties, rural or urban must be the structure of the vaccine allotment.
Under the leadership of Pacific County Health Department Director Katie Lindstrom, our county has created and implemented a successful vaccination program that is a collaborative effort of all vaccination facilities receiving and administering vaccine doses. It pools resources, including a central appointment plan in an efficient and manageable manner. After the Martin Luther King holiday announcement that the next phase would include all people 65 and older and that it would open the next day, our county was able to make appointments to administer 1,400 doses in four days! We were on track to vaccinate 2,000 people a week. In the next allotment cycle, 40% of vaccines received by the state went to mass sites with our county collaboration receiving only 400.
Our rural counties need a voice. You are the elected representatives of our residents. Please give this your attention and action.
State residents can find contact information for all legislators at https://app.leg.wa.gov/Rosters/Members.
On behalf of the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce Members in Pacific County,
BONNIE COZBY
OPACC President
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.