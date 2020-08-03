If you are familiar with terms and events such as indentured servitude, genocide, the holocaust, then you should recognize one of the common elements: Subjugation.
Subjugation cares not about your political affiliation, or socioeconomic status. It's sole purpose is to bring you under control.
If you don't see even the slightest element of subjugation in action under the current circumstances and activities in our nation and around the world, then you need to take the blinders off. Likewise, we need to take the muzzles off and start asking a lot of very serious questions and settle for nothing but indisputable, factual, accurate and consistent answers that come from real scientific data, not manipulated models and conjectures of a few talking heads.
All political parties are culpable and working in lockstep with the handlers of this event, which has little to do with our health and wellbeing, and everything to do with a major reset of wealth, power and control around the world, which is certainly affecting our health and wellbeing.
Why have a handful of governors and mayors become subdued with complete insanity? Because it is their roll to add further disruption, fear, division, delusion and mounting mistrust of their ability to govern in any sensible or rational manner. This in turn opens the door of opportunity for the federal government to step in and bring us under a tighter, collective national or world power base. A national police force sound familiar? The requirement for a CoviPass, or international medical certificates, sound familiar? In most places the right and need to buy food is being denied unless you submit to an executive order of some government official, which regardless of what you’re told, is not based on indisputable factual scientific evidence or data.
If any of this sounds offensive, or you might even say, delusional, I’m sorry, but it's probably already too late for you. Social and political correctness is probably much more important than the reality of the circumstances surroundings us.
Flock mentality is not the same as herd immunity, but does share the same principle, in that, falling in line with collective thought like sheep will eventually eradicate rational and reasonable thought. Flock mentality, symbolized by the “mask,” is a very important psychological part of this event, in that most people want to identify with and stand in unity with a cause or activity they believe or have been told to believe is of great importance. Once you get a collective flock buy-in to the activity, event, position, symbolism, etc., the flock ends up policing itself with social pressures on those who don't look and act like them. There are, of course, constant reminders on highway reader boards, business windows, government plaques, politically motivated bumper stickers, etc., asking “Where your mask, it’s the law.” This helps assure flock mentality. Don't forget, the outstretched arm at a 45-degree angle was once a symbol of flock mentality.
The virus is real, but so is cognitive dissonance. How we deal with the virus needs to be real, as well, and not controlled by abject fear mongering. Think for yourself, validate for yourself, make truthful decisions based on truthful information. If you don't, the muzzle is just the start and won't seem so hip after awhile.
RON WILTON
Ocean Park
