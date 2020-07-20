Frank Wolfe deserves re-election as Pacific County commissioner.
For the past eight years Commissioner Wolfe has been a responsible advocate for the public and private sector’s combined interests. Effects of coronavirus on local businesses, school closures, unemployment, and extensive uncertainties require experience and skills for local government and public agencies to work together through this crisis. Among current candidates, only Wolfe has the necessary experience and understanding to merge both public and private interests in a unified effort.
Extensive uncertainties for the future require thorough understanding of the Pacific County government and its partnership with other public agencies and local businesses. We are fortunate Commissioner Wolf has eight years’ experience dealing with and managing solutions for Pacific County. With many current and future uncertainties and in the future, Pacific County needs him more than ever.
I have known Commissioner Wolf for nearly 40 years. Even prior to his election he always undertook volunteer efforts that served the public interest. One of his most significant efforts began when he volunteered for the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency in 1980, training as a radiological monitor technician. This was immediately after Mount St. Helen erupted. The Trojan Nuclear Power Plant was considered to be in possible danger of a breach if another eruption occurred.
As a private citizen, Wolfe recognized the vulnerability of the communications network. He constructed a radio-based emergency communications network to link Pacific County with adjacent counties and the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray. This system is tested weekly. It was used in emergency during the Feb. 28, 2001 Nisqually earthquake and again during the 2007 major storm event when telephone and internet networks were inoperative for many days. This system was built and continues to be maintained at no cost to the county.
Commissioner Wolfe receive the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award in 2009 for his emergency communications work.
Wolfe has a degree from Oregon State University in general science with additional coursework in oceanography. In the 1970s he worked in Silicon Valley. For almost 20 years, he had a career in the Merchant Marine as a radio/electronics officer and sailed all over the world, retiring in 2006.
Frank Wolfe is a proven asset to the Pacific County Commission and should be re-elected.
MICHAEL PARKER
Oysterville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.