My name is Mya Cunningham and if you are a regular reader of the newspaper then you may have seen my name more than once.
I am 12 years old and I went to the Boys and Girls Club for several years. I was upset and sort of surprised when my mother informed me that the club was closing. I had always been aware that the club ran on limited funds but I was taken aback when my mom told me that the club was going to close. That morning I scooped out all of my summer job money and in response to her teasing me about making money grow on trees, I grabbed one of the preserved roses that I keep in my bedroom instead of a tree (due to complicated logistics) and taped all of the money to that.
I love the club because it was a safe and welcoming place to go after school instead of sitting at home alone doing nothing. I could take part in engaging activities such as crafts, games, discussions and finish school work.
I really hope that we are able to get the club reopened.
MYA CUNNINGHAM
Ilwaco
