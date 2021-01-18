Letter: Herrera Beutler votes to impeach Trump Jan 18, 2021 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I would like to invite everyone to Jaime’s Unintentional Retirement Party Aug. 2, 2022 (the day of the Washington State Primary vote). If you won’t be able to attend, I understand.JEFF EVANSLong Beach Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Herrera Beutler Jaime Politics Trump Letter Unintentional Retirement Party Jeff Evans Vote Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRaymond man opens mouth, gets 6 more monthsRain, king tides collideIn-person classes return, with anxietyLatest covid plan meets local doubtsSalt of Joy: New Vessel Deconstruction and Maintenance Facility serves first customerMarine toxin still jinxing crab and clam seasonsChild sex criminal gets 26 years to lifeFlood warning issued for Naselle RiverState covid situation report: COVID-19 data shows high activity and signs of a recent uptickEditorial: Fierce sense of justice is what we need from new Interior leader Images Videos CommentedObituary: Dr. John Thompson (2)Obituary: Connie Nagasawa (1)
