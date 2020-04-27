I don’t believe that U. S. Rep Jaime Herrera Beutler has demonstrated “steady leadership” concerning the Covid-19 crisis. Vancouver writer Kathleen Hartson exudes in how Herrera has “risen above political party” (“Herrera shines in this national crisis,” April 22, page A4).
True, Herrera did vote, though not especially bravely, with 139 other Republicans in support of the March 14 relief bill. But it required 223 Democrats to actually pass the House bill.
Consider just a few, among legions of Herrera’s “no” votes, which reveal where she stands concerning the Common Good.
She has opposed the carbon tax, disaster aid to Puerto Rico, changing the regulations on credit reporting, restoring parts of the Voting Rights Act, and provision of additional rights to Transportation Security Administration employees.
And she voted, twice, against impeachment of Donald Trump, whom she has voted with in-line, 81.5%.
A cursory look at her overall voting performance suggests that Herrera’s light doesn’t shine brightly, but clouds up like a dim bulb.
I endorse Herrera’s 2020 opponent and supporter of the common good, Carolyn Long. She sparkles by comparison.
ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park
