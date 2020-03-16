As the coronavirus situation has grown more serious in recent days, I am encouraged by the bipartisan work of Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler. She recently introduced two bills, both with bipartisan support, to provide relief for Southwest Washington residents affected by the coronavirus.
The PREP act expands the number of relief options available under federal emergency declarations and the Coronavirus Worker Relief Act provides immediate assistance to employees affected by the virus. Practical solutions like these demonstrate why it’s so critical we keep Jaime Herrera Beutler in office.
NANSEN MALIN
Seaview
