Thank you, Joe Paliani for your letter about dam removal in the Snake River, our blind spot not just because of how we think about salmon, but in the way we think about nature.
As to the headline suggesting that history will side with your view on this, I doubt it. We forget that the Great Plains were once an ecosystem and the Dust Bowl a disaster, and here we forget that where we live was once a temperate rainforest ecosystem in which many species of plant and animal lived and are now gone, and where one of its keystone species, the salmon, are now down to a remnant. People lived here for 10,000 years as part of it.
JACK SCHARBACH
Naselle
