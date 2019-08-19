Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson provoked jeers and taunts from hate-mongers, as she articulated her spiritual manifesto — urging Americans to turn politics from hate into an instrument of love. Makes me wonder why so many Americans find loving one another so inconvenient.
Trump’s director of Citizenship and Immigration Services, Ken Cuccinelli, recently proposed a revision of Emma Lazarus’ famous poem inscribed on the Statue of Liberty.
Cuccinelli believes that the tired and poor should be immigrants “who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge.” How calloused!
Cooch’s twisted verbiage hardly reflects the intent of the French who donated the Statue, or Emma Lazarus’ inspirational poem.
I’m wondering whether Americans could heed Richard Rodgers’ lyrics for the 1949 South Pacific song, “You’ve got to be carefully taught.”
“You’ve got to be carefully taught/To hate/And Fear/You’ve got to be taught/From year/To Year./It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear./You’ve got to be taught/To be/Afraid/Of People/Who’s eyes are oddly made/And people who’s skin is a different shade./You’ve got to/Be carefully/Taught.”
I’m wondering why 8-term U.S. Representative Steve King, along with POTUS45, receive mere wrist-slaps for their ugly, divisive racist rants.
For slight relief, I’m tempted to cue up the Three Dog Night hit, “Joy to the World.” “Jeremiah was a bullfrog, singing joy to the world … joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea, joy to you and me.”
Perhaps my heart-felt concerns may prompt others to urge me to move to another country — whose residents are more love-inspired.
ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park
