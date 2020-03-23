I don’t know about you but I am pretty exhausted by the last three years. The spin and outright lies have outdone themselves under this Trump presidency. The taxpayers' coffers have also been seriously eroded as a result of the chaotic policies thrust upon us including tax cuts for the rich and “this & that” bailout.
If you think Jaime Herrera Beutler is so worthy, just recall how she rubberstamps the GOP and Trump bills and belief systems. How Jaime can be forgiven for eight years of “do nothing” for the commoners of her district, then expect that bills about “kill the sea lions” or jumping on board with Sens. Cantwell and Murray for a coronavirus intervention will redeem her, is beyond me. Her being active this session does not justify reelecting JHB. If you have a short memory, good luck to you!
I am backing Carolyn Long for our third district U.S. representative. I have met her and find her thoughtful, intelligent & accessible. Her guiding principle is “people before politics." Please join me in a change.
MARION OMAN
Long Beach
