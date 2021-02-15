Last week I received my first vaccine shot through the Pacific County Health Department. (I am in the priority group due to age.)
Everyone in the department is to be congratulated for doing an outstanding job. We tend to ignore many public agencies because we do not need them most of the time. But this is probably the most difficult challenge faced by our Health Department in its history. They were very well organized and efficient. We are lucky to live in Pacific County.
FRANK HILTON
Ocean Park
