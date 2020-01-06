Some journalists are gifted storytellers who find, craft and tell enriching narratives.
The Observer’s Patrick Webb is one of those accomplished writers whose feature stories I enjoy, along with editorials and feature stories by his “pesky” editor. (See the Jan. 1 Observer, B1, B4.)
On the heels of a turbulent 2019, I look forward to more of Patrick’s upbeat light-shining on the good work of his peninsula neighbors.
And when I teach my ENCORE course on storytelling in Astoria this spring, I’ll be sure to note Patrick Webb among my list of storytellers extraordinaire.
ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park
