Thank you to Mr. Michael Dutchuk for his recent letter regarding “Trump supporters” behaving badly with nasty flags of all things!
Has he noticed any of the riots, destruction and vandalism going on in our once great and beautiful cities, now virtually ghost towns? Has he noticed the defacement of monuments, buildings, churches and political signs, exclusively anti-American and anti-Christian? I hear only crickets! Worst of all, his final cry to “take America back” is exactly what the left excoriated Trump supporters for in 2016. "Make America great again" come to mind?
The pattern is clear: Everything the left tendentiously accuses conservatives of, is what they actually do themselves. And just to make that point, Dutchuk wants us to not just get rid of Trump, but his “rabid Republican supporters." That’s me. That’s you. That’s anybody who doesn’t agree with the leftist elites. "Animal Farm" anybody?
As the Trump poster goes, “In reality, they’re not coming after me, they’re coming for you. I’m just in their way” Thanks for the clarification.
JOE DAVIS
Long Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.