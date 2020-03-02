I read the article discussing prejudice between people of different color, and how various awkward and tense situations may arise from those prejudices, and how we need to try and courageously intervene when they occur ("Speak up whenever racism arises," Chinook Observer, Feb. 24).
I agree, however, getting stuck on racial issues is of limited value. It is a sad reality that when humans become insecure and fearful, they tend to engage in ethnic scapegoating, selfish power-plays and heinous acts, regardless of their skin color, status or location on the planet.
In college, I was making a delivery in an apartment complex and was attacked by a group of blacks and nearly kicked unconscious. When they left, I got up and saw numerous blacks leaning over their balconies watching me get assaulted. No one helped. Talk about an awkward moment.
From the dawn of man to the present, our history is replete with the exploitation, enslavement, oppression and genocide of our fellow man. Only by addressing the universal processes within man that promote the cruel, brutal hierarchical behavior we engage in — regardless of social status, race and other geopolitical factors — may we find solutions.
Focusing too much on the external world versus the internal to explain human behavior helps perpetuate the problem. We're currently challenged at crisis-level proportions with similar processes, evidenced by Americans, sight-unseen, vilifying and dehumanizing fellow citizens based on their political party.
Really now, what then separates modern man from ancient man, outside of living in a cave versus a house? Not much.
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.