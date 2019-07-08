I usually enjoy Cate Gable's columns — I find them entertaining and informative.
But in a recent column she used an expression that is one of many that drive me crazy. (I should add that people who know me would tell you that for me a trip to "crazy" is a very short drive.)
The expression she used was in telling about an activity she was involved in that she declared to be, "so fun." There I am yelling at the newspaper in my hands, "So much fun — 'So fun' makes no sense. Stop it!!" (Remember what I said about the short trip.)
My guess is that expressions like this are a result of the use of things like Twitter, wherein one has to almost communicate in shorthand. These snippets become part of the language. Here are a couple more examples of non-words that have become acceptable in the English language: "spendy" and "pricey," which is nothing more than baby talk. Something can be "expensive" or "costly" or you can choose other words that don't make it seem as if you are 5 years old.
I think I've calmed down enough that it won't be necessary to use that jacket with the straps on the sleeves.
LES GERNERT
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.