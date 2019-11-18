Hello, my name is Chase Cunningham and I have been going to Boys and Girls Club for four years.
Boys and Girls Club is one of my favorite places to be. I love Boys and Girls Club so much because all of the staff members are so welcoming to all of the nice and not so nice children of the Boys and Girls Club. I really miss Boys and Girls Club because all of the kids that go, or went there, are now much more bright and caring kids.
I will try my hardest to make sure that Boys and Girls Club reopens, and then stays open.
Secondly, the whole community cares about this awesome after school experience of a lifetime. If the community cares then everybody else should too. In my opinion Boys and Girls Club is the best after school of all time.
Thank you for donating to our Boys and Girls Club. Thank you for your time!
CHASE CUNNINGHAM
Ilwaco
