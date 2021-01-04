Let’s heed the compelling advice of 1913 Noble Prize winner, Rabindranath Tagore.
The spiritual seer wrote:
“Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high;
Where knowledge is free;
Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls;
Where words come out from the depth of truth;
Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection;
Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way into the dreary desert sand of dead habit;
Where the mind is led forward by thee into ever-widening thought and action—
Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake."
Dr. ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park
