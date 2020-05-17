The Ocean Park Food Bank wants to thank this amazing community. Both full-time and part-time homeowners and organizations on the Peninsula have been incredibly generous to us with both cash and food donations. Between the food donated to us, food we have purchased such as milk and cheese, and emergency boxes and produce boxes from the Department of Agriculture, we literally are stocked to the ceiling.
In March, we had a large influx of new clients and some of our “sometimes” clients were also coming in more regularly. In May, we have actually experienced a dramatic drop in client visits. This may be due to stimulus checks and some bonus funds on food stamps. Some people who have never been to a food bank may feel reluctant to use this resource due to pride or that there is not enough food to go around.
We encourage anyone in need of food, especially those with kids home all day now needing more nourishment, to come in and sign up for food. There are no eligibility requirements or verifications. We are open Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. No one should be hungry in our community. The food bank is your food bank, and we are there if you need us.
MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Ocean Park
