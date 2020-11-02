I was the senior class president at Naselle High School in 1973 and recently organized a Zoom reunion for our class. We had a great turnout of 15 out of 31 living classmates attending the virtual event on Oct. 8 and it was very successful and fun for everyone.
I know this was only our 47th year since graduating but with everyone slowed down these days with limited travel I figured this was the best and easiest way to connect again. And since we all turned 65 this year, we could all celebrate that milestone as well.
I recorded a copy of the reunion on Zoom in the cloud so it's there for others to see as well. Not sure if something like this is worth a mention in the paper but thought I'd share it just to show that it can be done, even with a bunch of newly minted senior citizens so hopefully other classes around the area can follow suit.
TOM KEENEY
Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.