My wife, Nancy, and I want to thank the women at the vaccination clinic at the Ilwaco library and compliment them on their efficiency and friendliness. They made me proud of my community.
Thank you.
FRANK and NANCY LOGAN
Peninsula
The Ocean Park Food Bank would like to thank Tom Downer and Jack’s Country Store and all the customers who contributed funds to the recent store-sponsored food drive. On Tuesday, we received almost 3,000 pounds of food items, including canned fruit and vegetables, cereal and peanut butter. This was an incredible amount of food.
MICHAEL GOLDBERG, President
Ocean Park Food Bank
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.