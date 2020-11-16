By looking through some of Anita Townsend's notes and cards (she passed away last April 3, 2020) I found names and reminders to thank them:
Georgia and Tony Mourikis for building our house and garage in Surfside 25 years ago; Bonnie and Ernie Soule, for inspiring us in the area of teaching reading and commercial fishing; Hannelore Morgan for a delicious dinner and for being a fine athletic friend; Heidi and Todd Larson for being the best next door neighbor anyone could hope for; Phyllis Knapp for always being the willing-to-listen neighbor across the way with her dog Oliver; Coral and Bob Hughes for their ready smiles; Vicky Libby for the most cheerful hiker on H Street; Marty S. the other cheerful hiker on H Street; Heather Soule, the best banker ever; Beth Sexton for helping us always at Timberland Regional Library, and her son Seth for being an inspiration to us, and Myrtle, her mother, for welcoming us to her home at Dunes Camp; Kurt Olds for his cheerful ways when we helped out at the 350th and G chipper site; Kimber at the SHOA for always helping me (Anita); Anita at Anita's Cafe and her two waitresses who always brought us the best Denver omelets.
There are some other names with notes, but these I recognize.
LEE TOWNSEND
Federal Way
