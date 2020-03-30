Here are some changes and reminders about the Ocean Park diaper bank:
• We now have our 501(c)3 tax-exempt status and are a federally registered charity.
• We have diapers, pull-ups and youth/adult incontinence supplies.
• We still have a drop box for diaper donations at the hospital lobby in Ilwaco and can take unopened packages for redistribution (since we can disinfect the plastic bags with Lysol).
For donations, we are also listed in the South Pacific County Community Foundation website at https://spccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list. Donations for us can be identified with BBDB.
Thanks for your help and any other info you need or if you have any questions, please contact me at 509-710-7674.
DENISE ALBRECHT
Ocean Park
