As the pandemic worsened and separated friends and families and caused yearly events to be canceled, you editorialized that some events may need to be filed with fond memories, while others might merit reinvention and perpetuation. Very suddenly, the Oysterville Science Academy finds itself among the latter.
The academy remains committed to offering enrichment in the study of science to students of rural coastal Washington. Its curriculum is focused on the processes of science: an exploration of the ways scientists work: how knowledge can be acquired. It is offered as a precursor to STEM and other more traditional science curricula.
The academy finds itself poised to welcome 12 fourth grade students (either entering or exiting) to 10 days of immersion in the processes of science at the historic Oysterville Schoolhouse beginning at 9 a.m. July 19. The schoolhouse promises to resound with shouts of "how?" and "what if?" as students explore the early science of "Tracks and Traces" and "Simple Machines" and consider exploring a career in the burgeoning field of carbon sequestration.
For more information call me at 360-214-1267.
DIANE BUTTRELL
Oysterville Science Academy
