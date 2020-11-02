Regardless of the election results, many Americans will be unhappy, mistrustful, and inclined to protest.
Peaceful protest is still fine. Threatening people with violence still isn’t OK. Sober people make better choices.
I pray that our leaders, and our law enforcement officers, will make the choices that serve us best.
DAVE CUNDIFF
Ilwaco
