I have decided to stay in the U.S. and not migrate elsewhere, as I had previously speculated.
This decision was arrived at after a lengthy scientific investigation of other potential locations — some previously noted — such as countries in Central America. It seems that many of the citizens of some those countries are literally dying in attempting to come to the U.S., which was not a good sign. I then considered Scandinavian nations, but it seems that in these places there is a scandalous amount of free stuff like medical care, guaranteed annual wages and pensions. It's like they are trying to give away the store and no red-blooded American could put up with that nonsense.
But the tipping point came when I checked out several African nations and found out that the majority of their citizens are black. That means if I moved there it would make me a minority and I couldn't deal with that.
So I decided to stay here, where I won't be a minority for at least 10 more years.
Another big reason for me staying is the upcoming presidential election, which promises to be a doozy. Let's look at the candidates. The spineless Republicans are still owned by our current president an authoritarian who some label a fascist. The extremely dazed and confused Democrats still might nominate as their candidate a man who declares himself to be a Democratic-Socialist but who the opposition has labeled as a communist.
This puts people such as Vladimir Putin — himself an authoritarian fascist/communist, a weird combination of words not unlike "jumbo shrimp" — in a sticky situation, which probably has him pulling out the few hairs left on his head. In the last presidential election, Putin pushed hard to elect the man with the golden coiffure, but now he is faced with the awful possibility of having to choose between his old best friend or new soulmate, a brother in communism. I wouldn't want to be in his shoes.
What to do, what to do.
LES GERNERT
Ocean Park
