I will vote to re-elect Frank Wolfe for county commissioner position #2.
The experience Frank has garnered over time is going to be very important to our county in the future. The county budget is taking a real hit because of covid and we need that experience to help in the hard times ahead. There are also many other issues that will need the full attention of the commissioners i.e. health, tourism, roads and fireworks, just to name a few. He has done a good job and will continue to do so in the future.
CHRISTY MARRS
Long Beach/Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.