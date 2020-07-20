I strongly urge voters to re-elect Frank Wolfe as a candidate for county commissioner in Pacific County district #2. Most important is Frank Wolfe’s capable facilitation in those long term often technical and or scientific issues our county faces. For example, his leadership and understanding in the critical shoreline management master plan update is an important ongoing process for the future of Willapa Bay. This requires working with and understanding the diverse but ecologically linked uses important for wildlife habitat and biologic productivity and compatibility to the sustainable economics of commercial fishing and oyster farming. Frank has played a key role in keeping the residents of Pacific County involved with the update. It is this management skill that often requires extra efforts to keep state agencies from dictating or imposing regulations contrary to the betterment and long term health of the bay.
Other issues that Frank has or would continue to play a leading role in, would include the upcoming county budget adjustment by bringing all departments into the decision process, as he has in the past. For example, I heard he played an important role in keeping the county sheriff's office funded. This is especially critical at this time would be those county actions to aid in a uniform policy for peoples health and economic stability with the covid-19 pandemic.
What is somewhat troubling is that Frank could be running against the personal business agendas of the other two candidates. One is Mr. Lind, a relatively recent arrival to the peninsula and it seems in the vacation home rental business, which probably is made less profitable by current county regulations and laws. This seemed to be a major aspect in his interview with the Chinook Observer last week. The second, Dan Driscoll, is a long-time resident and well known, especially with his business practices which were once alleged to be in violation of the county shoreline zoning. His years of most-likely expensive legal action against the county often made the news. Both of these gentlemen would seem to possibly have personal motives for replacing Frank Wolfe and gaining a county commissioner position.
I have known Frank throughout his terms as commissioner and have always admired his factual-based consensus approach to Pacific County issues. His management skills on the board of commissioners from district #2 are a positive asset to everyone in Pacific County. Frank Wolfe, through communication and working issues with those involved, interested or affected, has proven his only agenda is for the betterment of Pacific County citizens.
RICHARD WILSON, Ph.D.
Bay Center
