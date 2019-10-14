Dennis Long has applied his extensive business experience and management skills to his role as commissioner of Pacific County Fire District 1. He carefully examines every issue to be certain that he understands the positions of all parties involved and then works to be part of a consensus decision. The residents of the fire district are very fortunate to have a person of his caliber working for them.
Dennis has immersed himself in understanding the expansive- and ever-increasing- regulations that govern the operation of the fire service. He has spent 24-hour shifts with our professional firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs to see the world from their perspective. He has attended training, seminars, and conferences to further his knowledge. He’s led the strategic planning process for Pacific County Fire District 1 to ensure that we remain financially sound as we push forward with new goals for the district’s delivery of exceptional service and value to taxpayers.
It’s been my privilege to work with Dennis Long on the board of Pacific County Fire District 1. Please support him, as I do, with your vote.
TOM DOWNER
Ocean Park
