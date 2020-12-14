Sadly, Pacific County residents have voted out leaders like Dean Takko and Brian Blake.
I’ll miss their courageous stands on controversial issues and their ability to present cogent commentary.
What county residents do not need are newly-elected officials, encumbered by corporate and big-money interests.
I favor political candidates like Carolyn Long, Dean Takko and Brian Blake, who listen to voters and attempt to represent their interests.
I also miss leaders like Brian Baird, U.S. representative, 3rd congressional district (1999-2011), who stood on street corners, fielding voter questions and complaints. That kind of leadership is sorely missing today.
Let’s all ask ourselves, “What’s in it for me?” and seek out candidates like Baird, who might provide beneficial responses.
Dr. ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park
