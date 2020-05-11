I have a place at the beach which I love.
The local Pacific County healthcare providers do a great job with lots of different medical problems and limited resources. They need to be all things to all people until they can transfer out to a bigger facility.
Although I miss the beach, I have faith that our current orders will keep us safe. I hope to see a renewed beach community when it is safe to return.
Take care, all of you, here and there.
DONNA MONIZ
Seattle
