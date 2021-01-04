Regarding the Dec. 30 article “Better Internet Coming? Not So Fast”:
I was on board with the article until I read the line “...ability to download video and gaming content...”. How absurd to consider these as critical abilities worthy of public support. It’s akin to buying beer and cigarettes with food stamps.
ALAN BROCKMEIER
Surfside
