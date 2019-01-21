I was in Olympia yesterday giving public testimony on behalf of HB1061 designating the Pacific razor clam the state clam. One unexpected event: An 8-year-old clammer showed up with his dad and read remarks he had prepared himself, because he loves razor clamming so much. It blew me away.
Next step for the bill is to move it out of committee. We have letters of support from the cities of Long Beach and Ocean Shores. We also have an online petition: http://projectrazorclam.org/petition/. We would love your support! (no need to be a citizen of WA state). The razor clam well deserves the honor of official clam as it has a rich history of economic, recreational and cultural impact even to the present moment. It is a living tradition.
Thank you for your support!
DAVID BERGER
Seattle
