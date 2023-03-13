On April 5 ballots will be sent out to Long Beach, and unincorporated, Peninsula residents for an April 25 Special Election. As reported by the Chinook Observer on March 1, residents will be asked to express their opinion on the prohibition of fireworks on the Long Beach Peninsula. This will be a non-binding resolution, but it will be keenly watched, and may result in big changes for the future of Fourth of July celebrations on the Peninsula.

Those interested in the outcome include the Long Beach City Council, the Pacific County Board of Commissioners, and Washington State Parks and Recreation, to name just three.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.