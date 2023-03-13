On April 5 ballots will be sent out to Long Beach, and unincorporated, Peninsula residents for an April 25 Special Election. As reported by the Chinook Observer on March 1, residents will be asked to express their opinion on the prohibition of fireworks on the Long Beach Peninsula. This will be a non-binding resolution, but it will be keenly watched, and may result in big changes for the future of Fourth of July celebrations on the Peninsula.
Those interested in the outcome include the Long Beach City Council, the Pacific County Board of Commissioners, and Washington State Parks and Recreation, to name just three.
For many, this is a very critical special election. Here are six reasons to vote yes. In your opinion we should prohibit fireworks on the Peninsula because we want:
• No more loud, nerve shattering explosions for days before, during and after the fourth of July.
• No more traumatized pets.
• No more toxic chemicals released into our environment.
• No more major threat of a beach dune fire that could spread into the community.
• No more trauma to the fragile ecosystem
• No more need for massive beach cleanup costs, both in effort and expense.
Please, citizens of Long Beach and the North Beach Peninsula, don’t pass up this opportunity to shape the future of our quality of living and how our beautiful, natural Peninsula is viewed, and respected.
