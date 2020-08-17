In normal times I would take Carol Reed's letter last week for the drivel it was and move on without comment realizing the futility of swaying her opinion. Sadly, these are not normal times and the ignorant claims she made have life and death consequences for anyone who might believe them. I do thank Reed though for so perfectly proving the points made in my letter.
We have seen over the course of Trump's reign a promotion of ignorance and a slow but steady dismantling of truth. We have seen Trump prey on the collective stupidity of his base to spread lie after lie, even in the face of the greatest public health crisis of our lifetime. It is because of his lies and agenda driven disinformation that this country has lost life and treasure like no other on the planet. It is his constant drum beat of anti-science rhetoric that has people like Reed believing that masks are not essential in helping to control this virus. Instead they turn to debunked conspiracy theorists rather than believing the vast majority of medical experts.
The science-driven truth is that masking is highly effective at slowing the transmission of this virus. Masking along with distancing are the two main tools we have to fight this virus and if there were less people like Reed, willing to believe propaganda over science, we would have far fewer dead and infected in this country. That's a sad fact that will haunt this nation for a generation.
Through his lack of leadership Trump has burdened this country with over 5.5 million infections of covid-19 resulting in over 173,000 deaths so far. Americans are currently dying at the rate of one every 90 seconds. With responsible leadership we could have done so much better.
What we have witnessed the last four years shows what happens when an ill informed electorate wins. Our economy has been crippled, millions of lives have been adversely impacted and we are trillions more in debt. Stupidity it seems is far more dangerous to national security than Al-Qaeda ever was.
SCOT CALHOUN
Long Beach
