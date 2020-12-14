I value the Chinook Observer very much, particularly in these days of endangered local journalism when so many papers have folded, a true danger to our nation. They are the backbone of our democracy and I appreciate all your efforts for your excellent publication.
In the Dec. 9 issue of the Observer, I was pleased to see that you are going to stop publishing letters to the editor about the national political issues. Even before our current divisive era began, I always wanted to see more letters about local issues. They are controversial enough! If I want to hear about national politics there are endless media outlets. Rather than hear from the same few letter writers who will never convince each other of their stated opinions, I prefer to hear about the pressing issues facing the peninsula.
KATHERINE HOLWAY SMITH
Seattle
