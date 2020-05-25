Once again Bob Bonney's critique of one of my letters has him attempting to rewrite history. I'm not sure why he so disdains reality, I only know he avoids it when convenient to his point of view.
A while back Bonney tried to rewrite how the repeal of Glass-Steagall went down and I proved him wrong. This time he is trying to rewrite my own letter, trying to feign ignorance of what I meant and substituting a false narrative of his own creation. This is a common and well-defined tactic on Fox opinion shows. When they cannot argue the merits of a position or policy they question what was really meant and then spin a narrative to better suit their agenda.
The letter Bonney is currently attacking was, for the most part, comprised of Trump's own words over a period of time. They showed a complete lack of concern or willingness to do anything about the impending crisis until it was far too late. There is so much information out there that supports this contention I'm not surprised Bonney decided to ignore that reality and try to fabricate his own.
We have recently learned that Trump was receiving detailed and urgent warnings about the potential threat from covid-19 in his presidential daily briefings back in January and February. In that same time frame he was being urged by his own staff to ramp up production of masks and personal protective equipment and to prepare for wide spread illness.
Instead, Trump went golfing or visited one of his resorts 10 times in January and February, ignoring all those warnings.
A recent study shows that if Trump and his administration had acted just a week sooner we would now have 36,000 fewer deaths from covid-19. Trump's lack of foresight and his willingness to ignore his own intelligence agencies means he is ultimately responsible for tens of thousands of deaths and the crippling of our economy.
Bonney can try to change the narrative but he cannot change reality. Until we acknowledge the truth before us we will be mired in dysfunction and continued crisis.
SCOT CALHOUN
Long Beach
