Michele Marek's letter last week should have included a link at which residents can find comments on the proposed regulatory changes for vacation rentals, as well as comments on the temporary moratorium on vacation rental applications. Click on any bullet point that says “Comments” or “Public comments” at co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/Planning_Commission.htm.
