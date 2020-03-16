I am a full-time resident homeowner in Seaview. I also own a licensed vacation rental that is situated next to my home. Although new vacation rentals are not permitted in Seaview, those in operation before March 2011 may continue operating if a new owner obtains a Special Use Permit. The vacation rental on my property had operated since 1990, so when I purchased it a few years ago, I obtained the necessary permit to keep it in operation.
My vacation rental had to meet strict requirements to be permitted in a residential area, including reflecting the character of the neighborhood, having no impact on traffic and having no adverse effect on the health or safety of the community. I also had to agree to enforce mandated quiet hours (10 p.m. to 8 a.m.) and to ensure that guests do not trespass, litter or park on neighbors’ properties. All vacation rentals in residential areas of the county must meet these same requirements. This helps ensure that neighborhood short-term rentals make only positive contributions to the community.
Regardless, a few residents of the Peninsula think vacation rentals are inherently bad. They’d like to see even further regulations, including one now being considered by the Planning Commission that would dictate who can have a vacation rental at all. If this regulation is adopted, no owner would be able to rent their home short-term if another owner within 500 feet is renting their home short-term. I am not in favor of this arbitrary restriction, even though it would have no negative effect on my own vacation rental. (In fact, it would make my rental property more valuable.)
I am opposed because I care about the Peninsula community in general. I love living in quiet, quaint Seaview. But I am distressed by the weak economy in this area, limited job opportunities for residents, the high local poverty rate and the many run-down, vacant dwellings I see in every neighborhood. As a full-time resident, I would much rather see another well-tended vacation cottage on my block than another vacant house left to decay, or an empty lot covered with weeds and trash. Vacation rentals provide jobs for local workers, and they bring visitors who spend lots of money here! Do we really want to discourage this? We need to be attracting visitors and people who want to improve property here, not giving them reasons to look elsewhere.
Check out the comments submitted by people on both sides of this issue (vacarentals@co.pacific.wa.us). You’ll see that about 10 times more people are opposed to arbitrary restrictions than in favor. However, the Planning Commission is seriously considering what a small minority of residents is pushing for. These people voice a lot of unsubstantiated fears that the Peninsula will become like Manzanita or Cannon Beach. No one wants to see that level of vacation-rental density here, of course. But do we want to be a community filled with more and more derelict houses that no one can be convinced to buy? If we remove the potential for some of these properties to be improved and rented out short-term, we could be moving in that direction. And we’ll get to that sad position more quickly than we could ever become a Manzanita or Cannon Beach.
MICHELE MAREK
Seaview
