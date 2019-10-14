This letter is to recommend and ask for your support and vote for Mike Turner for the position of Pacific and Wahkiakum County judge. He was born and raised in Pacific County and graduated from Raymond High School. He is the third generation of his family to live here. He is involved in our community and belongs to many civic organizations and works hard on their projects. He is always willing to help if someone asks him.
He has all the qualifications and much experience that make him the best choice for judge. He has worked in the business world, has his own law practice which handles a variety of cases, public defender, hearings officer for the county, city attorney, prosecutor and judge.
I have worked with him and for him and I can say that he is good with staff and runs a good court. He is fair and impartial and makes sure that everyone understands what is going on and the process of the case.
Remember to vote in November and to support and vote for Mike Turner for Superior Court judge as he is certainly the best choice for the position.
KAREN L. JOHNSON
Retired Municipal Court Administrator
Raymond
