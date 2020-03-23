At Willapa Behavioral Health, we care for many of the most vulnerable people in our community. Our services are vital to community safety.
We are complying with the letter and spirit of all public health directives. To protect clients, staff, and community, we are increasingly restricting staff and client access to our physical facilities. While access to our facilities may be restricted, we are preserving access to our services to the best of our ability. We will provide almost every service in the most appropriate setting possible.
To serve everyone, while reducing the risk of disease transmission in our facilities and everywhere, we are helping all staff members to work from home whenever feasible. We are proud of our team! We will find out later whether we can be paid for services provided by unconventional means.
Our group sessions are very important for community safety. At present, we are still able to run all scheduled group therapy sessions within Public Health guidelines for group size and “social distancing."
As the covid-19 crisis requires further adjustments, we will do everything we can to help clients and keep the community safe.
Anyone suffering a behavioral health crisis may call the regional 24-Hour Crisis Line at 800-884-2298. Those who are not in an acute crisis, but who need to talk with a caring person who understands behavioral health issues, should call the national Warm Line at 800-698-2392 or 877-500-9276.
Thank you for the privilege of serving Pacific County and neighboring areas.
ADAM MARQUIS, MBA, Chief Executive Officer
MARYANNE MURRAY, DNP ARNP, Chief Medical Officer for Psychiatry
DAVE CUNDIFF, MD MPH, Chief Medical Officer for Primary Care
And the entire staff of Willapa Behavioral Health
