Although I haven’t lived on the Peninsula since 2006, I keep up on issues in Pacific County by reading the Observer.
The issues here aren’t greatly different than the ones in north Tillamook County where I live, including the tensions between tourism as a main driver of the economy vs. impacts on residents' quality of life and health. Number one for leaders in both counties is how to maintain services and infrastructure during declining revenues due to the economic downturn and job losses from the pandemic. Also how to respond appropriately to potential health crises of the coronavirus itself.
It will take a discerning, even conservative leadership approach to weather these challenges. By conservative, I mean the old-fashioned meaning of the word as in, “plan for the worst, hope for the best.” Self interest should be no part of a leader’s motives.
I’ve known Frank Wolfe for more than 20 years and believe he evidences those qualities and should be retained as a commissioner for Pacific County.
VICTORIA STOPPIELLO
Nehalem, Oregon
