Having observed the impact of Walmart on Aberdeen's business district and what the community in Port Townsend did to keep Walmart out of their town, it seems that Long Beach faces a similar dilemma.
If you live and work in Long Beach for all the reasons that Oregonians consider it an extension of their coast, then, by all means, preserve what you have as a unique and attractive area and not risk the onset of empty core store fronts that follow cutthroat competition by cut-rate predators.
In the case of Port Townsend, when faced with the intention of Walmart to locate there, thousands of locals who comprised a significant majority of the town's population let it be known to Walmart that they would not shop at the store were it to be built in the area. Their number and effort was sufficient to cause Walmart to rethink locating in Port Townsend and cancel their plan. Perhaps such a coordinated effort can keep Dollar General out of Long Beach if that is what you really want.
TORI KOVACH
Raymond
